First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Down 27.6% in September

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,048,000. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. 172,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,849. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $82.10.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

