Vai Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.82 million and $5,699.90 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vai

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

