Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 25.3% in September

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 878,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

SIMO stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. 283,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,768. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.93. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $9,080,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,320,000 after acquiring an additional 95,869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 408,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 63,268 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.