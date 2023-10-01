ONUS (ONUS) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002338 BTC on popular exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $59.68 million and $4.36 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.61463236 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

