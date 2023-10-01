North Growth Management Ltd. Acquires 8,000 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.98. The company had a trading volume of 365,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,122. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.61. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

