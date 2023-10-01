6,000 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.1 %

ULTA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.45. The stock had a trading volume of 788,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,713. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.28. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.80 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

