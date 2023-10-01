North Growth Management Ltd. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Arhaus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $21,099,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $5,976,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 985.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 565,276 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $4,511,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 405.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 464,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 372,668 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,724,202 shares in the company, valued at $167,242,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Arhaus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Arhaus stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 389,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.27 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

