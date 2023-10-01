Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

MA stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.90 and a 200 day moving average of $385.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.