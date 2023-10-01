Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 115,469 BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned 1.18% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,488,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 867,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after buying an additional 254,606 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 678,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after buying an additional 278,274 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 331,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 229,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,332,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XHLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. 452,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.