Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Short Interest Update

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 478,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TALS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.81. 36,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,921. Talaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

