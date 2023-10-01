Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Up 25.4% in September

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

SPRO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.21. 130,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,274. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Insider Transactions at Spero Therapeutics

In other news, insider Kamal Hamed sold 39,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $50,159.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,461 shares in the company, valued at $732,105.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock worth $69,298. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Read More

