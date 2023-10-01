Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 780,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.60.

SNPS traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,624. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.93. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $471.94.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,114 shares of company stock worth $4,629,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

