Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Decreases By 24.7%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 31,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOHO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sotherly Hotels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.