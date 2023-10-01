TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,600 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 404,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 127,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,736. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.24. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

