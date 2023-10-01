Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Update

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit State Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit State Bank in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Summit State Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit State Bank by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

Summit State Bank Stock Performance

SSBI traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. 25,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

