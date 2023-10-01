Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Increases By 24.5%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ SNAX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.12. 6,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,485. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 122.85% and a negative net margin of 82.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryve Foods will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,902.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryve Foods news, CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,902.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,078 shares in the company, valued at $923,944.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 36,660 shares of company stock worth $141,605. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.