Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Short Interest Update

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total value of $1,072,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,193,104.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total value of $1,072,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,193,104.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $627,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $320,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,100 shares of company stock worth $9,044,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 58.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 389,636 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV traded down $6.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,527. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

