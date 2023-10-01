Anyswap Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $32.48 million and $161.88 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00006423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.72607116 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $102.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

