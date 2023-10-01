Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 268 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $104.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

