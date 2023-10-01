apricus wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

apricus wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.41. 345,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,953. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $209.96 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.32.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

