apricus wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

apricus wealth LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,627,000 after buying an additional 1,966,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Read Our Latest Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.