Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,490 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,139 shares of company stock worth $12,211,061. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $69.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.