Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Decreased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,546 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.22.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,077.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $106.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $109.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

