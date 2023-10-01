Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,866 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

