SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Purchased by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 116,000.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LGLV opened at $133.53 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12-month low of $121.28 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $775.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average of $138.01.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

