Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,406,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 1,374,743 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AI opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AI shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

