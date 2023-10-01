Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,191,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 254,366 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.