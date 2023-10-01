9,000 Shares in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Purchased by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KRP opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 93.98%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.