Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. Range Resources makes up about 1.6% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 60.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

