Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 78.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

