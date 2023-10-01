Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 1,884 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

