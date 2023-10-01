12,367 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

