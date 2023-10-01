Veracity Capital LLC Sells 621 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 284,548 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $330,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.77. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

