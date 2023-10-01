Head to Head Analysis: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Banco de Chile pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco de Chile has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco de Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Banco de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Banco de Chile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile $3.35 billion 3.04 $1.59 billion $3.06 6.60 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $26.23 billion 1.83 $6.98 billion $1.20 6.71

This table compares Banco de Chile and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile. Banco de Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco de Chile and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 33.67% 26.68% 2.39% Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 26.54% 14.53% 1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Banco de Chile and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Chile 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 0 5 2 0 2.29

Banco de Chile presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.81%. Given Banco de Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards. It also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; international and treasury banking services; and financial advisory services. In addition, the company offers liquidity management services, debt instruments, and derivative contracts and leases, as well as financial transaction and currency trading services; and securities brokerage, mutual funds management, wholesale customer, investment banking and management, and insurance brokerage services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporate clients, and large companies. Banco de Chile was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds. In addition, it offers credit cards; corporate and investment banking services; insurance products and services; and real estate services. The company provides its products through online and mobile channels. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

