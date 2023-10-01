Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 5,689 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

PSLV stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.