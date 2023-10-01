Veracity Capital LLC Takes $633,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.0 %

OC opened at $136.41 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $147.00. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.64.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus increased their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

