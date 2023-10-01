Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.23.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $165.96 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average is $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

