Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,050,000 after acquiring an additional 179,430 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $21,948,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

