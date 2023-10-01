Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 79.4% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 181.9% in the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 179,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 14,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $32.41 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

