12,500 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Acquired by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,742,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 961,439 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.06%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

