Clarity Financial LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 428,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $49.78 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

