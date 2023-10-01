9,313 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

