Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 2,609 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $74.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $81.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

