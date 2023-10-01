Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 634 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.20.

MSCI Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $513.08 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

