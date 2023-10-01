Clarity Financial LLC Invests $225,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.