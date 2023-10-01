Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $374.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

