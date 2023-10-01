Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $153.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.80. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

