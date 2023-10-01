Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,179 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 105,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,482,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.

RDIV opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

