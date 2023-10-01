Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Invests $56,000 in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HGER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HGER opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

