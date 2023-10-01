Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $155.87 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

